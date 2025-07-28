Hulk Hogan’s garage was packed with iconic Dodge and Plymouths

Terrence “Terry” Gene Bollea, better known as Hulk Hogan, died Thursday, July 24, 2025, at the age of 71. He suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Clearwater, Florida. For decades, this wrestling giant was passionate about American cars, and his favorite was decidedly unconventional.

Hulk Hogan turned his love for Dodge and Plymouth into a muscle car empire

Hulk Hogan‘s passion for Chrysler, Dodge, and Plymouth muscle cars was certainly no secret. Among the most notable models in his collection was a 1968 Dodge Charger R/T, an orange specimen equipped with an approximately 8.7-liter engine capable of producing nearly 900 horsepower. This was clearly his favorite ride. He also owned at least two 1969 Plymouth Road Runners, one red with black stripes and one black, both modified to his personal taste. These were joined by a 1971 Plymouth Barracuda in Plum Crazy Purple livery, perfectly in line with the unconventional spirit that often drives true muscle car enthusiasts.

Alongside vintage models, Hulk Hogan also proclaimed his love for modern and even more extreme muscle cars. In recent years, he enthusiastically drove a 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, equipped with 808 horsepower and capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.1 seconds. It was the first production car capable of performing a wheelie. This was accompanied by a 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye, a 717-horsepower, four-door car with supercar performance. A perfect model for the daily life of the ring icon’s showman persona.

Wrestling’s symbol of the ’80s and early ’90s, Hulk Hogan embodied the “Hulkamania” phenomenon and captivated audiences for years as a multiple-time WWE champion, as well as starring in numerous WrestleMania events. However, his health had begun to deteriorate in spring 2025. In May, he underwent cervical surgery, but nothing suggested the fatal outcome of July 24. Paramedics attempted to revive him for over 30 minutes before he was pronounced clinically dead at Morton Plant Hospital in Florida.

His 1968 Dodge Charger, modified to reach 900 horsepower, remains the emblem of Hulk Hogan’s exuberant and uncompromising spirit. The former world wrestling star leaves behind a cultural legacy that extends far beyond the ring.