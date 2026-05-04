How to turn a Ferrari SF90 into a jewelry store on wheels

If you listen closely, you can hear the collective heart attack of Maranello’s traditionalists echoing. There is a video currently terrorizing the purist enclaves of Instagram, featuring a Ferrari SF90 that has undergone a transformation best described as “extravagance on steroids”.

Someone decided that a standard Ferrari palette was far too subtle for a car that starts in the mid-six figures, opting instead for a diamond white finish that covers nearly every inch of the bodywork. The result? A SF90 that behaves more like a piece of high-end jewelry than a track-bred weapon. This is a literal sparkle-fest that catches the light with the intensity of a thousand flashbulbs.

Thankfully, the owner exercised a shred of aesthetic restraint by leaving the hood, air intakes, and rear spoiler in their original, darker finishes. This creates a sharp, visual divide between the Ferrari’s aerodynamic surfaces and its glittery shell, almost as if the car is wearing a high-fashion tuxedo made of crushed diamonds. To hammer the point home, the build is rounded out with chrome alloy wheels that lean fully into the “more is more” philosophy.

But here is the thing: beneath the disco-ball exterior, the SF90 remains an absolute monster. It doesn’t need a sparkly wrap to be noticed when its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 is screaming in harmony with three electric motors. We are talking about a plug-in hybrid that delivers a combined 986 HP and 590 lb-ft of torque. This car hits 62 mph in a staggering 2.5 seconds and can reach 124 mph in just 6.7 seconds before topping out at 211 mph.

Whether you love the glitter or hate the audacity, you cannot ignore a machine that moves this fast. While this might not be the Ferrari that dreams of conquering Fiorano, it is undeniably the one that owns the digital conversation.