How the next Alfa Romeo Stelvio could shock the SUV segment

While Alfa Romeo keeps its cards close to its chest, our friends across the pond at Auto Express couldn’t resist whipping up a speculative render of the next-generation Stelvio. Predicting Alfa’s corporate strategy has become a thrilling European motorsport of its own. After a series of altered roadmaps and executive pivots, this new iteration of the Italian SUV is expected to drop by 2030.

Advertisement

Initially, the corporate suits planned to make the second-generation Stelvio an electric-only affair built on Stellantis’s monster STLA Large platform, the same foundation hosting heavy hitters like the Dodge Charger and Jeep Wagoneer S.

However, someone in Turin finally noticed that premium EV sales aren’t skyrocketing at the warp speed promised by corporate slides a few years back. Reality set in, and Alfa Romeo prudently backtracked. When the new Stelvio debuts, it will feature a dual-track strategy, offering pure electric powertrains alongside one or more internal combustion hybrid options.

Advertisement

While current Giulia and Stelvio models will keep rolling off production lines until 2027, the future D-segment flagship is undergoing a massive growth spurt. According to the UK render, the upcoming Stelvio trades its lean sprinter figure for a significantly beefier persona. Stretching nearly 16.5 feet (around five meters), it will dwarf key rivals like the BMW X3 and Mercedes GLC. This size explosion actually makes strategic sense when you consider that the upcoming Tonale successor will already measure over 15 feet long.

Swelling to land-yacht dimensions raises a crucial question: can Alfa preserve the razor-sharp, lightweight driving dynamics that made us fall in love with the original Stelvio, or will it handle like an oversized, leather-trimmed espresso machine?

Then there’s the legendary Quadrifoglio badge. Whispering rumors once hinted at a mind-bending 1,000-horsepower electric beast, but those wild claims have cooled down significantly. Alfa Romeo still intends to offer high-performance variants, but the exact mechanical recipe remains tied to whatever hardware Stellantis ultimately permits. To add more spice to the rumor mill, industry chatter suggests this giant Stelvio might end up being Alfa Romeo’s sole D-segment survivor in the future lineup. Official decisions should arrive around late 2026.