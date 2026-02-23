How Stellantis is turning the Panda into a crossover coupé

The era of the “simple” car is dead and buried, and Stellantis is almost dancing on its grave. Fresh spy shots from Walter Vayr’s Gabetz Spy Unit confirm that the Fiat Grande Panda Fastback isn’t just some designer’s fever dream, it’s a camouflaged reality.

The prototype is wrapped in enough camo to hide a small tank, but the silhouette tells a predictable story. Stellantis has decided that the Panda, once the ultimate symbol of democratic, no-frills transportation, now needs to “identify” as a crossover-style coupe. Because, let’s face it, in 2024, if your car doesn’t look like it’s trying to climb a mountain while simultaneously pretending to be a sports car, are you even selling anything?

The “Panda family” is growing faster than a debt crisis. While we were still processing the Grande Panda, Turin decided we needed a Fastback version, maybe projected to be a global model. Up front, we see the thin LED lights and a wide, aggressive lower grille, aggressive for a Panda, anyway. It sits on the Smart Car platform, which is basically the Swiss Army knife of corporate cost-cutting.

But the “magic” happens at the side profile. The roofline slopes down toward the rear, creating that “Fastback” look designed to trick you into thinking your C-SUV is actually aerodynamic. With a massive C-pillar and a shrinking glass surface, it’s a far cry from the original Panda where you could actually, you know, see out of the windows.

Around the back, vertical taillights and a chunky bumper scream “urban crossover”. It’s meant to look dynamic, but it mostly looks like a car having an identity crisis. The official debut is slated for 2026, but the hype machine is already in overdrive.

Stellantis is building a “Panda Dynasty”, but as they pile on the plastic cladding and the “sporty” slopes, one has to wonder. Will drivers actually applaud this mutation, or will they just mourn the days when a Panda was simply a Panda?