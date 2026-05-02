How Stellantis found its soul (and wallet) in a V8 engine

Exactly one year ago Stellantis was busy incinerating 450 million dollars in a bonfire of ideological vanity. The turnaround is stark, and the “why” isn’t found in some revolutionary software update or a battery pack the size of a studio apartment. No, the savior of the balance sheet is the old, loud Hemi V8.

It turns out that when you stop trying to explain to a RAM buyer why they should prefer a turbocharged blender or a silent electric toy, and instead give them the displacement they actually asked for, they show up with their checkbooks. RAM sales surged by 20%. Identity isn’t an optional trim level. For the truck enthusiast, the Hemi isn’t just a motor; it’s the reason they bought the truck in the first place. Dropping it was a strategic blunder; reviving it was a fiscal masterstroke.

For the first time since the start of 2024, the North American market is finally bleeding green instead of red. The statistics are a slap in the face to the downsizing cult. Sales in the U.S. grew by 4%, Canada jumped 15%, and Mexico, apparently unimpressed by the “future”, leaped by 19%.

In a market that is generally cooling off, Stellantis has become one of the fastest-growing manufacturers on the continent. The group delivered 1.2 million vehicles overall, a 12% increase, pushing revenue to a cool 42 billion dollars with a 6% growth rate.

Even Europe is managing to hold its own, showing an 8% growth and a market share flirting with 30%. With high-margin monsters like the RAM TRX hitting the streets and more launches planned for 2026, the momentum is undeniably there.

We shouldn’t pop the champagne just yet. Last year’s losses were deep, and one good quarter doesn’t fix a broken season. However, this Q1 report sends a very specific message: you don’t always need a billion-dollar bet on the distant future to save your skin. Sometimes, you just need to listen to the people living in the present.