How BMW is turning South Carolina into its ultimate EV stronghold

When BMW wrapped up its staggering $1.7 billion investment in South Carolina, throwing a flashy “Home of X” party to celebrate, it wasn’t just waves and handshakes. It was a cold, hard declaration of economic dominance and market protection. By fully expanding its legendary Spartanburg site and slapping down a brand-new electrification hub in nearby Woodruff, the Bavarian giant welded two massive facilities into a singular, hyper-integrated production weapon designed to dominate the global premium SUV market.

Corporate storytelling loves to position America as a cute export destination, but the cold mathematics tell a completely different story. Spartanburg has pumped out over 7.3 million vehicles since 1994, pushing out 412,799 X models in 2025 alone. That makes BMW the undisputed number-one automotive exporter in the United States by value, shipping out over $113 billion worth of premium steel and rubber to nearly 120 countries worldwide from South Carolina ports.

The “Home of X” slogan isn’t just marketing fluff. It’s an institutional acknowledgement that the true beating heart of BMW’s cash-cow SUV lineup beats in the American South, backed by a massive national footprint of 30 facilities, 400 suppliers, and 120,000 jobs.

But the real headline from the Spartanburg gala wasn’t just the shiny new fifth-generation BMW X5 premiering on stage. It was the incoming iX5, slated for late 2026. The iX5 will mark a massive historical pivot as the first fully electric BMW assembled on American soil, supported heavily by Woodruff’s advanced battery-bundling capabilities. Yet, the true industrial genius lies in how BMW is building it. Spartanburg will be the first plant in BMW’s entire global web capable of rolling out a single model with five different powertrain configurations on one single assembly line.

BMW wants you to see this as a triumph of engineering superiority. In reality, it is a masterclass in market survival and hedging bets. Keeping gas, diesel, hybrid, and fully electric iX5 models on the exact same conveyor belt means BMW can instantly pivot whenever market whims or political winds shift. With the X5 having sold 3 million units since 1999, a third of them right here in the US, BMW is aggressively defending its turf with a bulletproof safety net.