How a parts supplier held Jeep and Chrysler hostage

There’s a slow-burning war beneath the polished floors of Stellantis‘s assembly plants, and this time it nearly killed the lights in two factories at once. ZF Chassis Modules, the joint venture between German automotive supplier ZF and Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn, produces suspension modules for Stellantis plants. In March, it stopped shipping components to the Toluca, Mexico facility, home of the Jeep Compass and the all-new Jeep Cherokee, after demanding additional price increases on existing contracts. The plant went dark on March 14. But Toluca was only half the story.

The supplier threatened to run the same play at Windsor, Ontario, where 5,500 workers build the Chrysler Pacifica and the Dodge Charger every single day. Stellantis, like virtually every automaker on the planet, keeps chassis module inventory measured in hours, not days. Shut off the supply tap and the assembly line stops. No drama, no negotiation.

ZF Chassis Modules wanted $70 million in cash plus further price hikes. And this wasn’t even an opening move. Back in December, Stellantis had already folded, paying over $26 million and granting substantial price concessions. A settlement that, by Stellantis’s own account, simply taught the supplier that the strategy worked.

This time, Stellantis lawyered up. A lawsuit filed in Michigan produced a temporary restraining order Wednesday, compelling the supplier to resume shipments to Windsor ahead of an April 6 hearing. A parallel Mexican court order is expected to get Toluca back online within a day or two.

The timing could not be worse. Stellantis is crawling out of a catastrophic 2025 that ended with $26 billion in writedowns and an EV strategy in desperate need of a rewrite. The new Jeep Cherokee is a cornerstone of Jeep’s comeback. The refreshed Pacifica makes its public debut next week at the New York Auto Show.

Supplier disputes are as old as the industry itself. But parking a factory and filing for a restraining order while your auto show car sits waiting in a garage? That’s a different kind of negotiation entirely.