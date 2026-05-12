How 12,000 Ram trucks accidentally became too fast for physics

The legendary Ram 1500 TRX, a 702-horsepower apex predator uses a 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8 to bend the laws of physics. With 650 lb-ft of torque, the TRX hits 60 mph in a blistering 3.5 seconds, effectively turning a three-ton block of steel into a tactical missile. It’s a masterpiece of excess, engineered to handle its 118-mph top speed with the grace of a desert racer. But apparently, that thirst for velocity has become contagious, trickling down to the workhorses of the family in the most absurd way possible.

It seems the Ram 2500 is currently suffering from a bit of a digital identity crisis. Stellantis is recalling 12,736 pickups from the 2023-2026 model years because they’ve become “accidentally” too fast. A software glitch in the powertrain control module is allowing these heavy-duty trucks to exceed the speed ratings of their own tires. Essentially, the truck’s brain is writing checks that its rubber feet can’t cash.

When a 2500-series truck starts acting like a track star, the structural integrity of the tires becomes a secondary thought to the software. If you push these specific models past their rated limits, you’re playing a high-stakes game of “will the tire delaminate?”.

While Stellantis has been characteristically vague about the technical nuances of this digital “oopsie,” they have confirmed that the recall is limited to certain tire configurations. Fortunately, the “ghost in the machine” hasn’t caused any reported accidents or disgruntled owner rants yet, but the risk of losing control at speeds the truck was never meant to sustain is a liability no corporate lawyer wants to touch.

The remedy is as modern as the problem itself. There’s no need for greasy hands or heavy lifting; owners simply need to visit their local Ram dealership for a software update. Technicians will effectively give the powertrain control module a reality check, reminding the truck that it is, in fact, a utilitarian workhorse and not a clandestine supercar. Expect a formal letter in your mailbox early next month.