Honda’s paint defect class action gets a second wind

Honda is back in the spotlight in the United States, and for once it has nothing to do with fuel efficiency ratings or a new hybrid reveal. The Japanese automaker is facing a revived class action lawsuit over defective paint on several Honda and Acura vehicles.

The legal battle originally kicked off in 2024, when a group of disgruntled owners took Honda to court over paint that was deteriorating well ahead of schedule. A court initially dismissed the case but, in a move that should make Honda’s legal team reach for the antacids, allowed plaintiffs to refile with a more detailed complaint. They did exactly that, and the new version lands harder.

The updated lawsuit alleges that Honda was aware of the paint defect as far back as 2012 and chose not to disclose it to customers at the point of sale. If that holds up in court, “we didn’t know” is no longer an available exit ramp for the automaker.

The models named in the complaint are all familiar faces on American roads: the Acura MDX, Honda Odyssey, Honda Pilot, Honda Fit, and Honda HR-V, all from the 2013 model year onward. The issue is concentrated in specific white paint finishes, White Diamond Pearl, Taffeta White, White Orchid Pearl, and Bellanova White, which have been developing bubbles, flaking, and delamination at a rate that no owner paying for a new vehicle should ever have to tolerate.

What initially looked like a cosmetic inconvenience has since been upgraded, in the court’s own assessment, to something more serious. Once the protective coating goes, the bare metal underneath becomes a welcome mat for rust and corrosion.

The judge also addressed the statute of limitations in a way that significantly expands the potential pool of plaintiffs. The clock starts ticking not from the purchase date, but from the moment the defect actually becomes visible. In other words, if your Honda’s white paint started peeling last year, you may still have a seat at the table.

For affected owners, this development is meaningful. A formal legal recognition of the defect could translate into compensation or manufacturer-funded repairs. For Honda, it’s a reminder that in the American market, transparency isn’t optional.