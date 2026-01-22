Honda puts the “Stark 33” NSX Roadster up for charity auction

If you really want to feel like a billionaire-playboy-philanthropist, you’re going to need the right car. Honda has just dropped a bombshell for Marvel fans and automotive enthusiasts alike: the one-off Acura NSX Roadster driven by Robert Downey Jr. in The Avengers is officially heading to auction on Cars & Bids later this year.

This isn’t just any supercar, but a masterclass in cinematic deception. While the exterior was hand-built by a team led by Acura Creative Director Dave Marek to mirror the second-generation NSX concept car seen at the 2012 North American International Auto Show, the “bones” of this beast are actually from a 1991 model. Yes, underneath that rich, wine-red bodywork lies an original Acura NSX with a staggering 252,000 miles on the odometer. Apparently, even superheroes don’t mind a little high-mileage reliability.

The car remains in pristine movie-set condition, complete with the iconic “Stark 33” license plate. The interior is a black leather sanctuary featuring two aftermarket seats and racing harnesses, presumably to keep you in place during high-speed alien invasions. It’s a fascinating piece of film history that is currently being showcased at the Sundance Institute’s annual film festival in Park City, Utah.

The proceeds from this auction will go to a charity selected by the winning bidder, with Honda making an additional contribution to the Sundance Institute. But don’t expect to pay “used car” prices for this 90s legend. With a 2003 NSX-R recently fetching $1.06 million, the Tony Stark pedigree is expected to push this unique roadster into seven-figure territory.

It seems that in the world of luxury car auctions, being an Avenger (a movie star) adds a significant premium to the sticker price. Whether you’re a tech-genius or just a collector with a penchant for 250k-mile sleepers, this is the ultimate “I am Iron Man” accessory.