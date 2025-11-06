Honda Odyssey Type R: every boring minivan needs a 550 HP engine swap

Las Vegas is currently suffering from its annual automotive overload. And so, a predictable sea of highly modified Mustangs, ostentatious trucks, and bespoke Corvettes that comprise the SEMA Show. Buried within this spectacular aftermarket show, lies a vehicle that is truly extraordinary, because it is ridiculous. A 2025 Honda Odyssey minivan.

But this is no ordinary vehicle designed for soccer practice and spilled juice boxes. This seven-seater has undergone a Frankensteinian transformation courtesy of the mad scientists at Bisimoto and Jordan Distributors Inc (JDi). They have taken the very essence of boring suburban utility and crammed it full of pure, unadulterated performance anarchy.

At first glance, this is the ultimate sleeper car. Apart from simple external cues, a subtle hood scoop, a “Toyo” banner and 19-inch Type R wheels, it looks exactly like a stock Honda Odyssey. The casual SEMA attendee might walk right past it. Then you notice the rear. Three stainless steel exhaust tips protruding aggressively from the center of the bumper. Only then do the observant enthusiasts spot the red Honda emblems and the discrete “R” badge on the grille. And, of course, it possesses a genuine Type R engine under the hood.

And not just any Type R engine. While simply swapping in the Civic Type R’s 315-horsepower K20C1 engine would be clever enough. Bisimoto and JDi were clearly aiming for vehicular terrorism. They turbocharged the K20C1 with a Mitsubishi Stage 2 setup, upgraded the fuel system, slapped in a larger intercooler, and added a custom exhaust. The result is a family minivan pumping out over 550 HP.

But the true stroke of genius is the transmission. The team installed a six-speed manual transmission where the 10-speed automatic shifter usually resides. The installation is so clean, so factory-perfect: Honda, why didn’t you build this? To complete the transformation from mundane transport to track menace, the Odyssey also received Civic Type R brakes and adjustable coilover suspension.