Honda moves on QuantumScape: the Japanese brand jumps into the solid-state arena

After subjecting QuantumScape’s solid-state lithium-metal platform to what CEO Dr. Siva Sivaram proudly labeled one of the most rigorous tech evaluations ever conducted, Honda R&D decided they liked what they saw. The Japanese giant signed a comprehensive, multi-year joint research program to push this elusive architecture into reality. Atsushi Ogawa, COO at Honda R&D, even slipped out of standard corporate-speak to admit the technology offers compelling advantages.

The star of this show is the upcoming QSE-5 commercial cell, a compact powerhouse measuring just 84.5 mm × 65.6 mm × 4.6 mm. It packs a 5 Ah capacity, a massive energy density exceeding 844 Wh/l, and a bizarre ability to comfortably operate in temperatures as low as -30 °C. The real kicker is the charging time, which drops from 10% to 80% state of charge in a mere 12.2 minutes.

This partnership marks a massive plot twist for QuantumScape, a Silicon Valley developer famously fueled by Volkswagen’s deep pockets. By late 2025, the startup finally wrapped up installing the heavy automated machinery for its “Eagle Line” pilot facility in San Jose, California, kicking off operations this past February. But do not expect QuantumScape to become a traditional, grease-stained manufacturing giant.

Their master plan bypasses building massive, multi-billion-dollar gigafactories directly. Instead, they want to license their gigawatt-hour-scale tech to automakers who actually possess the global footprint to build things at scale. They have been steadily climbing this mountain for years, starting with early A0 prototypes shipped right before Christmas 2022, followed by Alpha-2 cells in March 2024, and low-volume B-samples later that autumn. Now, their freshly minted B1 samples are quietly shipping out to undisclosed automotive clients, though it is a safe bet that Volkswagen is sitting comfortably at the front of that line.

Yet, the most fascinating dynamic of this new marriage lies in the two-wheeled universe. Volkswagen already uses its exotic Ducati V21L electric racing motorcycle as a high-speed rolling testbed for QuantumScape’s cells. Since Honda happens to be the undisputed emperor of global motorcycle manufacturing, this new research alliance could secretly be targeting the two-wheel market with a vengeance. Neither company is ready to officially confirm a motorcycle-first strategy, but the industrial puzzle pieces snap together beautifully.