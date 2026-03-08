Honda Insight is back, but it’s really just a Chinese EV

The original Honda Insight was the kind of car that made engineers look like poets. It beat the Toyota Prius to American showrooms in 1999, covered its rear wheels like a bullet cutting through air, and treated every gram of fuel like it was borrowed money. It was obsessive, nerdy, and brilliant. Then came 2006, and Honda killed it.

Now Honda wants to resurrect the Insight nameplate, and the way it’s doing it tells you everything about where the auto industry is heading. And not necessarily somewhere exciting.

The fourth-generation Honda Insight is, let’s be blunt about it, a rebadged Honda e:NS2, a Chinese-market EV developed by the Dongfeng Honda joint venture and launched in 2024. Honda took the right-hand-drive version, slapped a fresh logo on the tailgate, and called it a day. The new Insight will be built in China and shipped exclusively to Japan starting this spring, making it the first Chinese-made EV from a domestic Japanese automaker to land on Japanese soil. Initial production? A grand total of 3,000 units.

Spec-wise, the fourth-gen Insight mirrors its Chinese twin down to the last bolt. A 201-horsepower front electric motor, 300 Nm of torque, and a 68.8 kWh battery pack that Honda says will deliver over 500 kilometers of WLTC range. Under the stricter CLTC Chinese testing cycle the e:NS2 manages 545 km with the same battery.

Aesthetically, the Insight isn’t offensive. The sharp nose, pointed daytime running lights, and flush rear door handles give it a clean, modern look. Front and rear horizontal light bars tie the design together, and Honda even went the extra mile of illuminating its own logo.

Inside, the hardware button count on the center console has been reduced to near zero, everything lives in a 12.8-inch touchscreen. Steering wheel buttons remain, thankfully, and three physical keys handle gear selection. Drivers get a 9.4-inch digital instrument cluster, heated steering wheel, and a head-up display. Front seats are heated and ventilated, rear seats recline, and a 12-speaker Bose audio system rounds out the package alongside ambient lighting and a front dashcam.

It has absolutely nothing to do with Honda’s upcoming Series 0 EVs, the sleek SUV and sedan aimed squarely at the US market and expected later this year or in early 2026. The new Insight isn’t a strategic masterstroke. It’s inventory management dressed up as a product launch. Honda has excess production capacity in China, and the Insight is the fastest, simplest way to put it to use. The e:NS2, meanwhile, will expand its own reach into Thailand under the name e:N2. The Insight goes on sale in Japan on March 19th.