Honda and Acura are coming for your camping gear

American Honda’s first quarter of 2026 feels a bit like a Sunday drive where the engine light just started flickering. The group moved nearly 337,000 units, which sounds impressive until you realize it’s a four-percent slide compared to last year. The heavy lifting came from the core Honda brand, which saw a five-percent tumble to 304,000 units. Apparently, the “Power of Dreams” is currently taking a nap.

However, Acura actually defied the gloom. Growing by five percent and surpassing 32,000 units, Acura didn’t just grow; it took a celebratory lap over Audi of America, which saw a catastrophic 30-percent collapse.

But since you can’t pay shareholders in “moral victories over Ingolstadt”, Honda is pivoting to a classic corporate maneuver: the lifestyle upsell. Enter “Honda and Acura Partnered Accessories”. It’s a fancy way of saying they’ve realized that if customers aren’t rushing to buy a new Accord, they might at least spend a few thousand dollars turning their current CR-V into a rolling REI catalog. By integrating third-party heavy hitters directly into the dealership experience, Honda is building a “scalable ecosystem”.

The debut partner for this venture is Thule, the Swedish titan of making your car look like it’s ready for a Himalayan expedition. For the Honda crowd, the “Bring your Life” motto means everything from bike racks to those aerodynamic roof boxes that stay empty 360 days a year.

Acura, meanwhile, is going full “premium adventurer” with the Thule Motion 3 and Force 3 boxes, the Epos modular bike carrier, and even an OnShore fishing rod holder for the executive who needs to escape the office. They’re even offering the OutLand Box awning, providing nearly seven feet of shade.

Honda is betting that “professional installation” and “expert advice” will turn the dealership into a one-stop shop for the overlanding trend. As sales figures fluctuate, the appetite for pretending we’re all rugged explorers remains at an all-time high. Expect more “lifestyle” partnerships soon.