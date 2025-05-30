Hertz is selling Maseratis at Volkswagen-level prices in the United States

Hertz is trying to get rid of a substantial fleet of four-cylinder Maserati Grecales, offering them at surprisingly low prices. In the United States, nearly 40 units are currently for sale, with 17 offered for less than $40,000: a figure that represents little more than half the original price, which started at around $70,000 before options.

Hertz sells off dozens of Maserati Grecales in the USA at Volkswagen prices

Many of these luxury SUVs show low usage: two have driven less than 9,300 miles and eight others less than 15,500 miles. These are therefore nearly-new vehicles, with premium equipment and significant depreciation compared to new units purchased at dealerships.

Even the most expensive models, in Modena trim, don’t exceed $48,035. This enhanced version offers an upgrade in terms of performance and style, with 20-inch wheels, electronic adaptive suspension, and a series of aesthetic and technical elements that increase its overall appeal.

At the other end of the range, the most affordable Grecale has driven about 28,000 miles and is offered at $36,543: a price comparable to that of a Volkswagen Tiguan, but with the image and luxury typical of a Maserati. An opportunity that would have seemed unthinkable just a few years ago.

This isn’t the first time Hertz has adopted this strategy. Already last November, the rental company had begun liquidating its Maserati fleet, with prices starting at $41,000. Today the conditions are even more favorable, making the offer particularly interesting for those seeking a high-end SUV at a heavily discounted price.

On the used car market, similar examples are still offered by dealers and private parties for tens of thousands of dollars more, with comparable mileage. For this reason, American buyers looking for a premium SUV might find an unrepeatable opportunity at Hertz.