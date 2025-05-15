Hertz adds the 2025 Jeep Wrangler to its fleet

Hertz, one of the largest car rental companies in the world, has decided to collaborate with Jeep to add a dedicated collection of Jeep Wrangler 4xe to its brand new fleet. The Wrangler 4xe (the best-selling plug-in hybrid in the United States) will be available for rental starting this month in major cities across the country. Additionally, Hertz will offer customers various surprise offers and other novelties.

Jeep Wrangler 4xe will be available for rental starting this month

“We are excited to add the Jeep Wrangler 4xe to our extensive range of new rental cars, trucks, and SUVs at Hertz and to offer customers a taste of what it means to be a Wrangler owner,” said Henry Kuykendall, Executive Vice President of Hertz for North American Operations. “The Jeep Wrangler is an icon and always in high demand for summer. With the perfect mix of ruggedness and the latest technologies, the 4xe models will surely delight those seeking maximum freedom and adventure in their travels.”

“The Jeep Wrangler is made for summer. The first hint of heat and sunshine drives owners to open or remove the roof to enjoy the open-air freedom that the Wrangler offers,” said Lucy McLellan, global head of marketing and communications for the Jeep brand. “Our partnership with Hertz offers drivers who haven’t yet experienced the benefits of owning a Wrangler the opportunity to experience firsthand the joys of driving on open roads during their summer travels, receiving a ‘Jeep Wave,’ being ‘lowered,’ and taking part in a community culture that brings smiles to owners and passersby around every corner.”

McLellan added: “This partnership also offers drivers who are considering purchasing a Jeep Wrangler 4xe the opportunity to experience America’s best-selling plug-in hybrid firsthand.”