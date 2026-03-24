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Here’s your first real look at the 2027 BMW X5

Ippolito Visconti Author Automotive
Ippolito Visconti
March 24, 2026
The fourth-generation BMW X5 is aging out, and its 2027/2028 successor is already being spotted in test disguise. Here’s what we know.
BMW x5 render

Eight years is a long time in the SUV business. Long enough to go from bold statement to familiar furniture. The fourth-generation BMW X5 has worn its age surprisingly well, but the clock is ticking, and Munich knows it. A fully redesigned model is on the way, targeting a 2027 or 2028 model year launch, and early shots combined with sharp digital renderings are already giving us a very clear picture of what’s coming.

The most recent and compelling visual evidence comes from Kolesa, where renderer Nikita Chuyko stripped away the camouflage to present a set of strikingly realistic illustrations. The result is a next-generation X5 that looks evolutionary rather than revolutionary, which is probably exactly what BMW intended. You don’t mess with a formula that prints money.

BMW x5 render

Up front, the new X5 ditches the controversial oversized kidney grilles that made the current generation look like it was perpetually surprised, replacing them with a smaller, more composed double-kidney setup flanked by redesigned headlights with a fresh daytime running light signature. The bumper gets two vertical air intakes flanking a central opening, aggressive enough to intimidate in a parking lot.

The profile stays clean and largely faithful to the outgoing car’s proportions, while the rear gets a more muscular treatment. Large taillights, a split tailgate carried over from the current model, a sportier diffuser, and four exhaust tips on the rendered version round out a back end that means business.

BMW x5 render

Inside, BMW is borrowing heavily from the new iX3 and i3 Sedan playbook: a display stretching pillar to pillar across the lower windshield section, next-generation infotainment, and likely the same four-spoke steering wheel.

On the powertrain front, BMW isn’t picking a lane. The new X5 will be available with traditional gasoline and diesel engines, a plug-in hybrid setup, a full electric variant following the iX5 template, and a hydrogen fuel cell version. Something for everyone, including the genuinely undecided.