Here’s what the name of the first electric Ferrari could be

The anticipation for Ferrari‘s first fully electric car is growing, especially after CEO Benedetto Vigna‘s announcement setting the official presentation for October 9th. In recent months, various spy photos have appeared online, some quite recent, showing the electric model “hidden” under the body of a Maserati Levante. Additionally, it’s impossible not to notice the enormous, obviously fake exhaust pipes. Recently, indications about the possible name of the model have also emerged.

Ferrari: a filed patent could reveal the name

The Maranello automaker has filed a patent for the name “Ferrari Elettrica“, suggesting this might be the name of their first “green” model. This choice would align with Ferrari’s recent naming strategy, which has lately favored names that explicitly describe the models’ characteristics, as in the case of the “12Cilindri” or “LaFerrari.” The name “Ferrari Elettrica” therefore seems plausible for this model, although it might appear somewhat ordinary.

Currently, the first electric Ferrari continues to undergo testing completely camouflaged, but from the visible shapes, it’s apparent that it will be a five-door crossover. There’s also great curiosity regarding the vehicle’s sound, as Ferrari has stated they are working on an easily identifiable sound signature despite the electric propulsion. However, the company has clarified that it won’t be a technology already present on the market. It will be something unprecedented, totally different from the “fake” sounds of electric vehicles that we all know.

The first electric model will be born inside the new e-building in Maranello that was recently presented. As the presentation date approaches, we hope that the Prancing Horse will loosen its grip and disclose more details about this revolutionary model. Otherwise, we’ll just have to wait until October 9th, the official presentation date.