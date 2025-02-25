Here’s the Chinese Jeep Wrangler: it offers 231 HP and costs half the price

The Jeep Wrangler has become a clear example of the price increase for SUVs and off-road vehicles, a phenomenon that also affects other non-premium brand models such as the Toyota Land Cruiser and Ford Bronco, now positioned in the range between 80,000 and 90,000 euros. Today, to purchase a Wrangler, it is necessary to spend over 85,000 euros, an amount that allows you to obtain a plug-in hybrid version. This phenomenon, which represents a real trend and, at the same time, a “problem” related to the high costs of SUVs, is particularly evident in the European Union, where the most interesting models often seem to be exclusive to other regions.

BAIC BJ40: the Chinese Jeep Wrangler costs half and offers great quality

In this regard, here is the BAIC BJ40, which shows a design very similar to the Jeep Wrangler, appearing as its lookalike. This vehicle is available with three or five-door body styles, with a length of 4.35 and 4.63 meters respectively. Among its strengths is its conception as a “classic” off-road vehicle, starting with the four-wheel drive system with reducer, which can be engaged via a traditional-style lever, a feature that will allow reaching places inaccessible to most SUVs that populate our roads.

Regarding the engine, the BAIC BJ40 is equipped with a 2.3-liter turbo gasoline engine that develops 231 horsepower, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. In terms of consumption, the situation is not the best, with an average that abundantly exceeds 11 liters per 100 kilometers. The maximum speed of this alternative to the Jeep Wrangler is limited to 170 km/h.

If one wonders how much a vehicle like this costs, in China the price generally stands at around 34,000 euros, although in international markets such as Mexico the cost can increase, reaching about 912,600 pesos (equivalent to about 42,860 euros at the current exchange rate). The standard equipment includes various comforts and safety systems: ESP stability control, descent control, air conditioning, hill start assist, LED daytime running lights, Bluetooth, navigator, rain sensors, and automatic lighting.

Another curiosity concerns the availability of this model in Europe. It can be found under the name Ickx K2, a version of the BAIC BJ40 that DR Automobiles launched in Italy and also announced for the Spanish market starting from the end of 2023, with a price of 54,500 euros. However, despite these statements, no specimen of this vehicle has yet been spotted on European roads.