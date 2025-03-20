Here are the three fastest Ferrari road cars on the Fiorano track in March 2025

On this occasion, we turn our attention to the fastest road-going Ferraris that have paced the famous Fiorano asphalt until March 2025. Despite the wait for the times of the 12Cilindri and the Daytona SP3, we can already reveal the podium of the three speed queens:

Ranking of the 3 fastest cars

The F80 takes the top spot with a time of 1:15.30, demonstrating outstanding performance. The SF90 XX Stradale follows with a time of 1:17.30, driven by Raffaele De Simone, this car set the record for road cars. Completing the podium is the SF90 Stradale with a time of 1:19.00.

The Fiorano Circuit is not just a test track, but a symbol of Ferrari’s passion and innovation. Every curve and every meter of asphalt tell the story of a brand that has made speed and excellence its trademark. The extraordinary performance of these supercars is the result of a combination of cutting-edge technologies, sophisticated aerodynamics and powerful engines. Every detail is designed to ensure maximum performance on the track, without compromising driving pleasure on the road.

Record achieved thanks to painstaking work by the team

The latest in the Ferrari supercar lineage broke every record on its home circuit, setting a lap time that even surpasses that of the legendary FXX and comes dangerously close to the FKK K. This is an extraordinary achievement, putting it within a step of the 333 SP, despite the fact that the latter uses slick tires. To fully understand the magnitude of this feat, one only has to consider that the F80 outperformed the Enzo by almost 10 seconds and the LaFerrari by as much as 4.5 seconds.

This achievement is the result of nothing short of flawless engineering and testing work, resulting in a car of unprecedented dynamic performance. The F80 joins the illustrious lineage that began with the GTO in 1984 and continued with the iconic F40, F50, Enzo and LaFerrari, raising the performance bar to an unprecedented level.

The efficiency of this hypercar obviously leaves no room for debate. Although the design may be considered less refined than previous models and the engine configuration presents a lower fractionation, the state-of-the-art technology and aerodynamics establish it as the new undisputed queen of supercars. The link with the 499P, winner of the last two editions of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, is obvious. The search for a more compact powertrain prompted designers to opt for a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 engine combined with an electric system, resulting in a hybrid sports car capable of delivering a maximum output of 1,200 horsepower. A value never before achieved by a Ferrari road car and one that we are likely to see intact for several years.

Performance is, of course, top-notch: acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.1 seconds and from 0 to 200 km/h in just 5.75 seconds, with a top speed of about 350 km/h. The lap time of 1’15″30 recorded at Fiorano is tangible proof of the engineering excellence and racing DNA of this extraordinary car.