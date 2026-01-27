Grab this “no reserve” Challenger R/T before it’s gone

In the digital age, even a fifty-six-year-old car can become a “viral phenomenon”. Currently, a 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T is setting the internet on fire, racking up 1,500 views in a single day and attracting 80 eager bidders on eBay. It’s an impressive feat for a car that spent the last two decades tucked away, covering onlyabout 10,500 kilometers since its restoration.

This specific Challenger R/T was born as a “U-code” car, meaning it left the factory with the formidable 440-cubic-inch Magnum V8, pushing 375 HP. While purists might cry into their motor oil because it isn’t a rare Hemi or a Six-Pack, this R/T has a modern trick up its sleeve, electronic fuel injection.

The current owner, clearly tired of the nature of classic carburetors, claims the added power and practicality are “incredible”. This classic is much more than a museum piece.

Dodge produced over 83,000 Challengers in 1970, but this hardtop is part of an elite group. According to the Chrysler Registry, it’s one of just 2,802 R/T hardtops built with the 440 engine that year. Finding one in this condition, with “virtually flawless” paint and a rust-free frame, is like finding a unicorn in a parking lot. The seller rates the glass, chrome, and paint a “9 out of 10”, which in the world of online car sales, is practically a declaration of perfection.

Beyond the fuel injection, the car retains its Rallye suspension and heavy-duty brakes, features that justified its original 1970 price tag of $3,266. A hefty premium over the $2,851 base model.

Now, parked in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, the bidding has already hit $80,000. Since the auction has no reserve, this viral Mopar is guaranteed to find a new home. With the original broadcast sheet and registry documents in hand, the only question left for the 170 people watching the listing is how much higher that price will climb.