Gordon Ramsay drives his brand new Ferrari Daytona SP3 in London | Video

Gordon Ramsay‘s passion for dream cars is well known to everyone. His collection of four-wheeled jewels is extraordinarily rich and now includes a wonderful Ferrari Daytona SP3. He was photographed with it on the streets of London during its first public outing. The famous English chef and TV personality chose a Bianco Cervino paint finish, paired with Blue Alcantara interiors. The latter choice evokes memories of Prancing Horse race cars from the 1960s. The number 25 completes the livery, along with contrasting longitudinal stripes. A very pleasing setup, without a doubt.

This is the chef’s second car from the Icona Series in his collection, joining the Monza SP2. It’s further proof of his genuine passion for the Italian brand, which is well represented in his personal garage by various other models, including the exclusive LaFerrari Aperta, LaFerrari, F12tdf, just to name the highest-ranking ones inside. The display canvas he enjoys produces “starred” emotions in the eyes of those fortunate enough to admire them together.

Remember that Gordon Ramsay, besides being a culinary and television star, owns a worldwide chain of luxury restaurants. For him, buying a million-dollar sports car isn’t a problem. I believe the Ferrari Daytona SP3 will soon become his favorite. This supercar presents itself with enchanting lines. Its plastic and sculptural volumes evoke the expressive alchemy of the legendary 330 P4, but in a completely different way. The tail section also connects to the 250 P5 Berlinetta Speciale Pininfarina.

We’re in the presence of a car that creates visual addiction. The mechanics are certainly no less impressive: quite the contrary. The power comes from a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine, producing 840 horsepower. Calling it an engineering masterpiece is an understatement. Here, the internal combustion school reaches its peak. No electric powertrain, no matter how powerful, will ever match its magic. The adrenaline rushes it delivers are incredible, both in terms of power delivery and sound.

Performance figures are top-notch, with acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.85 seconds and 0 to 200 km/h in 7.4 seconds. The top speed pushes beyond 340 km/h. These are amazing numbers, but they fail to communicate the unique pleasure experienced on board. Here’s the video of the famous chef on London streets with his brand new Ferrari Daytona SP3, a wonderful object of desire Made in Maranello.