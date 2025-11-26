Goodbye, Z4: BMW launches the Final Edition

The end of the road is in sight for the BMW Z4, and to mark its passing, the brand is offering a limited-time Final Edition. This swan song model wraps the Austrian-built roadster in dramatic flair, featuring Frozen Matte Black paint, high-gloss M Shadowline trim, and striking red M Sport brake calipers.

Inside, the theme continues with black Alcantara and Vernasca leather, contrasted by generous red stitching and special engraved sill plates. As a parting gift, the Final Edition comes standard with premium features like the Harman Kardon surround sound system and a head-up display.

Priced at $77,500, a $1,175 premium over the standard model, the Final Edition is built on the range-topping M40i for the 2026 model year. Crucially, BMW offers a final choice between the smooth eight-speed automatic and the more engaging, buttery six-speed manual transmission.

However, the horsepower story is different depending on which side of the Atlantic you reside. The US-spec Z4 M40i gets the full-fat B58B30O1 engine, delivering a stout 382 HP. European customers, thanks to strict emissions regulations, get the slightly detuned B58B30M1, which manages only 335 HP. The culprit is the Otto Particulate Filter (OPF), designed to trap soot but effectively choking the engine’s output.

The Z4’s production run, handled by Magna Steyr in Graz, is set to conclude in March 2026. This timing also marks the demise of its mechanical twin, the Toyota GR Supra. Despite their shared platform, one great tragedy of their co-development is that the Z4 never received a true M version.

It appears that Toyota was the one to build the spiritual M version of this platform. Even if BMW refused to give them the proper M-developed S58 twin-turbo I6 engine. The European GR Supra A90 Final Edition boasts an aggressive package. In that application, the B58B30O1 engine is pushed to 435 HP. The US-spec Supra Final Edition is more restrained, making the same 382 HP as the US Z4 M40i.