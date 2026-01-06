Good news for Chrysler: minivans are quietly crushing SUVs

Reports of the minivan’s death have been greatly exaggerated. While the segment is a shadow of its million-unit heyday, the remaining contenders are proving that sliding doors are far from obsolete. In a surprising 2025 twist, every single minivan on the market reported a sales increase compared to the previous year.

From the stalwarts like the Toyota Sienna and Honda Odyssey to the electric newcomer Volkswagen ID. Buzz, the “box on wheels” is having a major moment. Take Chrysler, for instance. With the legendary 300 sedan finally reduced to a trickle of residual stock, the brand is essentially a minivan company now.

Fortunately for them, the Chrysler Pacifica and the budget-friendly Chrysler Voyager found 125,798 buyers in 2025. The Voyager, in particular, saw a massive 31% jump, proving that people still love a bargain, even if it uses the older pre-facelift styling. Remarkably, these vans outperformed almost all their three-row Stellantis cousins, including the Dodge Durango (81,168 units) and the ultra-premium Jeep Wagoneer.

The boom isn’t limited to Detroit. The Kia Carnival saw a 45% explosion in sales, reaching 71,917 units. Even the Honda Odyssey, which has been on the market for seven years without a full redesign, managed an 11% increase.

However, the real heavyweight champion is the Toyota Sienna. With its standard hybrid powertrain and available all-wheel drive, it racked up 101,486 sales in 2025, a 36% increase. In a hilarious sibling rivalry, the Sienna actually outsold the Toyota Highlander, which saw its sales crater by 37%.

While some of those Highlander fans likely migrated to the larger Grand Highlander, the Sienna’s victory proves that when it comes to hauling a family with maximum efficiency and minimum fuss, the minivan still wears the crown. It turns out that three-row crossovers like the Pilot or Telluride might be the “cool” choice, but in 2025, the smart money is moving back to the sliding door.