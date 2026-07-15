Gold wheels and a glowing grille for the Jeep’s electric Avenger in the UK market

Jeep has decided to celebrate its historic 85th anniversary in the United Kingdom. Born in 1941 when the legendary Willys Jeep was commissioned as a rugged, mud-splattered reconnaissance tool for the US Army, the brand’s modern identity has somehow morphed into the Avenger, the compact crossover designed specifically to survive the terrifying battlegrounds of suburban London traffic.

To mark nearly nine decades of survival, Jeep is offering British buyers the Avenger 85th Anniversary edition. It features a glowing seven-slot grille, bespoke badges, and flashy 18-inch alloy wheels dipped in gold paint. If you opt for the more rugged 4xe variant, Jeep will even throw in some “adventurous” hood graphics, because nothing says “I conquer the wilderness” like a vinyl sticker.

Inside, the historical cosplay continues with fabric and vinyl seats carrying the anniversary logo, paired with tartan upholstery that looks suspiciously like a retro picnic blanket. The package is rounded out with Matrix LED headlights, LED fog lights, and a 360-degree camera.

Naturally, celebrating this glorious legacy of liberation and ruggedness isn’t cheap. The lineup starts at a hefty £30,395 for the entry-level 100-horsepower gasoline version, which is roughly thirty grand for a lawnmower-adjacent engine. If you want a tiny battery to assist you, the e-Hybrid sits at £31,395, while the electrified all-wheel-drive 4xe pushes the bill to £33,395. Interestingly, the completely electric version is practically on clearance at £33,599, a pricing structure that whispers Stellantis’ desperation to push battery-powered cars onto a highly skeptical British public.

In a rapidly shifting UK market, offering four different powertrains is a clever hedge, but the marketing gymnastics required to link this urban runabout to the battle-tested Willys of 1941 is truly spectacular.

The Avenger retains Jeep’s signature short overhangs, squared-off wheel arches, and plastic underbody cladding. But make no mistake: this is a suburban mall crawler designed to squeeze into tight parallel parking spots, not liberate continents.