Giulietta successor on the way, confirmations soon

The latest news is getting more and more insistent, and expectations are rising high for the Alfa Romeo manufacturer. Following the farewell of the famous car that was much loved, Biscione enthusiasts have been thinking for some time now about a return in style with a completely revamped model.

Alfa Romeo Giulietta could return to the market

Alfa Romeo Giulietta could therefore have an heir. The news at the moment is not yet official but as time goes by it seems more and more likely that this may even actually occur. Currently there is not much news about this car although based on what was said by former Biscione CEO Jean Philippe Imparato, we can take one piece of information as a reference. We are talking about the fact that this car will not be called Alfa Romeo Giulietta but will have a totally different name. This is because it should be a completely different car from the model that left the market in late 2020.

The heir to Alfa Romeo Giulietta will thus be one of the new cars that the Milanese automaker will launch on the market by 2030. At present, the location where the car will be produced has also not been disclosed, although some rumors speculate that it may be in Italy, while others do not rule out other European countries. Also in doubt is how the car should enter the production line. In fact, until recently it seemed almost certain that the car could be made on the STLA Medium platform while now it is also believed that this car could even be born on the STLA Small platform. While the former hypothesis would open the door for the Melfi site, the latter would do so for the Pomigliano plant.

A render shows us the possible styling of the Giulietta’s heir

The Alfa Romeo Giulietta’s heir, is shown in images in a famous render by Mirko del Prete and another by the Autocar website. It seems that the Giulietta’s heir should not be only electric, in fact there could be the possibility of also seeing the presence of a thermal version most likely hybrid. Its arrival would mean greater completeness for the Alfa Romeo brand’s range, something that has probably been slightly lacking since the farewell of the old model since there are currently no sedans in the Biscione’s compact car range.

Alfa Romeo’s first and only sedan at this time remains Giulia, which as we know will have a second generation in 2026 that is highly anticipated by the public. But as it turns out, this car may not be destined to remain alone on the market in its target segment for long. In fact, in addition to the heir to Alfa Romeo Giulietta, the arrival of another model larger than Giulia is not ruled out. On this kind of car, however, it is necessary to wait and see how in the meantime the situation of the Milanese manufacturer will have evolved for the better. In the case of commercial success of the new models then dreaming becomes permissible. One thing seems quite certain and that is that the official confirmation of the arrival of this model is now getting closer and closer. There are also rumors that in 2025 Biscione may reveal to the public exactly what to expect and perhaps even make public the name of this car.