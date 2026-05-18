Gilles Vidal’s impossible mission to save Italian design

Gilles Vidal is back at Stellantis, and he’s carrying the heavy weight of twenty years spent successfully rewriting the visual DNA of Peugeot and Renault. For a man who essentially turned the Renault 5 into a modern pop icon and made the world fall in love with the Twingo all over again, moving to the Stellantis behemoth feels like a high-stakes gamble.

We are talking about a portfolio that includes everything from the blue-blooded Maserati to the humble Fiat, with Alfa Romeo and Lancia caught in the crossfire of corporate PowerPoint slides. Vidal, ever the superstar, is calling it a “lever”. It’s an ambitious take.

Vidal’s departure from Renault last July was the kind of move that makes you wonder if the coffee in the Stellantis breakroom is laced with pure, unadulterated optimism. He walked away from the massive enthusiasm surrounding the new R4 and R5 reboots to face what he calls the “greatest revolution in centuries”. We’re talking about a world of artificial intelligence, lightning-fast development cycles, and the daunting task of making ten different brands feel distinct while they likely share the same door handles, platforms, and infotainment systems.

However, there is a new sense of freedom in the air. Vidal notes that the arrival of Antonio Filosa at the helm has ushered in a management style that is far more “open window” and less “Fort Knox” than the creative suppression of the past. In the old days, certain creative liberties were practically treated like felonies. Now, Vidal insists that diversity is a better business model than uniformity.

The real test of this “character over uniformity” promise will likely arrive this October at the Paris Motor Show. This is where we will see if Stellantis can actually produce a Lancia or an Alfa Romeo that feels like a piece of art rather than just a rebadged appliance.

Vidal promises identity and strength. In a group where efficiency often murders emotion, he’s betting his reputation that he can keep ten different logos from blurring into a single, monochromatic corporate mess.