Giannini Spettacolo: unveiled an extreme model based on the 500

We’re sure you’ve never seen a Fiat 500 go this fast. Actually, this is an Abarth 500, and for this model several aesthetic and technical changes have been made to make it incredible from every point of view. This Abarth 500 has been modified by Giannini Automobili and takes the name of “Spettacolo”.

Giannini Spettacolo is a 250-horsepower Abarth 500 that can reach speeds of up to 280 kilometers per hour

Giannini Automobili is an Italian company based in Rome, founded in 1917 by the Giannini brothers, Domenico and Attilio. Initially, it was just a mechanical workshop, but over time it has become a fundamental reference point for Italian motorsport. Starting from a simple workshop, Giannini’s fame even reached world peaks in the 1950s thanks to the 750 engine mounted on various Fiat Sport Barchetta, an engine that also led to the victory of the Mille Miglia.

The company boasts twenty-four Italian category titles, twelve world speed records and two world endurance titles. It is definitely not a small customization company and its reputation has only grown over time. Over the years, Giannini has intensified its collaboration with Fiat, working mainly on the modifications of the various 500s, which have given rise to a competition based on extreme models with the Abarth projects.

Thus, the Giannini Spettacolo is born. This new project marks the return of the Giannini signature, after having worked on Fiat Panda, Uno, Punto, as well as Fiat Ritmo and Regata. The Spettacolo is the result of the collaboration between Impero, an Italian company licensed by Giannini, and Maestri Design.

This is clearly an evolution of the 500, a true supercar that promises great thrills for endurance enthusiasts. The Spettacolo is equipped with a 1400 turbo four-cylinder engine with 250 hp, capable of sprinting from 0 to 100 km/h in just five seconds and reaching a top speed of 280 km/h. The Spettacolo will be built in only 200 units, explained Fabrizio Grandi, CEO of Impero, while the cost will be 133,000 euros, excluding taxes.