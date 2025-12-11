Ghost in white: a nearly-new, 986 HP Ferrari SF90 Stradale hits the market

This stunning 2023 Ferrari SF90 Stradale is less a used car and more a low-mileage hybrid missile, now seeking a new owner in California. Originally delivered in Illinois, this car has barely stretched its legs, showing a ridiculously low 777 miles on the digital odometer.

The SF90, designed by Flavio Manzoni’s team at the Ferrari Styling Center to celebrate Scuderia Ferrari’s 90th anniversary, is a technological marvel that blends a screaming 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with three electric motors for a terrifying total output of 986 HP and 800 Nm of torque.

Finished in a gorgeous four-layer Extra Range Bianco Italia paint, the SF90 Stradale is contrasted by a Nero DS roof and deep black Nero leather interiors. The cabin, a showcase of modern luxury and racing pedigree, is heavily adorned with carbon fiber trim, including the steering wheel and paddle shifters. The cockpit is thoroughly modern, featuring a digital instrument cluster, a head-up display, dual-zone automatic climate control, the mandatory Apple CarPlay, and a JBL audio system for when the V8 roar becomes “too much”.

The extensive option list reads like a menu of every performance and convenience feature imaginable. Exterior details include adaptive headlights, Scuderia Ferrari fender shields, and a lot of carbon fiber (on the front spoiler, side splitters, and rear diffuser). Beneath the skin, the SF90 runs on an aluminum chassis, magnetorheological suspension, and a highly sophisticated all-wheel-drive system governed by the eSSC (electronic Side Slip Control). Power is routed through an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Braking is handled by a state-of-the-art brake-by-wire system that blends hydraulic friction with regenerative braking to recharge the 7.9 kWh lithium-ion battery. The car sits on 20-inch diamond-finished forged wheels wrapped in Michelin tires, backed by black-finished calipers gripping enormous carbon-ceramic rotors. For daily urban survival, the car is equipped with a suspension lift system, front and rear cameras, and parking sensors. This impeccably specced SF90 Stradale comes with a clean Carfax report and is now ready to find a new home.