Who needs permission from BMW when you already have the keys to the warehouse? In Kaliningrad, the Avtotor plant, once the proud official cradle of Russian-assembled BMWs, has chosen to simply ignore the corporate divorce of 2022. While the Bavarian giant officially packed its bags and fled the country, the factory floor kept humming. The result is a textbook case of industrial counterfeiting on four wheels: brand-new BMW X5, X6, and X7 SUVs rolling off the line without a single shred of authorization from Germany.

Between 2025 and 2026, over 145 of these ghost luxury cruisers slipped into the wild, fetching a handsome baseline of 11.9 million rubles (roughly 135,000 euros) each. It is a stellar discount compared to traditional gray market imports, catering perfectly to wealthy buyers who want the prestige of the German badge but couldn’t care less about international intellectual property laws.

Because they are assembled strictly from leftover pre-war stockpiles, these “new” models are literal time capsules frozen in 2022. Any sleek styling facelifts or cutting-edge software overhauls engineered by BMW over the last four years are completely absent. Yet, clever Russian dealerships have masterfully spun this technological regression into the ultimate luxury feature: total freedom from Western corporate control. No remote German diagnostics, no over-the-air central unit blocks, and absolutely zero risk of a software blackout triggered from corporate headquarters in Munich.

Naturally, BMW corporate suits are not amused. Group spokesperson Carolin Bachmann stated to Radio Free Europe that the brand has frantically warned authorities, dealers, and potential customers about its stance. But angry corporate memos rarely stop a determined assembly line. Avtotor is already adapting, sourcing basic components like hoses and wiring harnesses from mysterious, unnamed local suppliers, and even rolling out a diesel X6 40d variant that was never even on their official pre-war production menu.

This bootleg operation perfectly highlights the glaring absurdity of the historic 2022 automotive exodus. Back then, the West staged a dramatic retreat: Renault handed over its AvtoVAZ stakes for a symbolic single ruble, Volkswagen abandoned Kaluga, and Mercedes, Toyota, and Ford fled the market, wiping out 49 of the country’s 60 foreign brands.

Yet, according to Avtostat data, BMW miraculously reclaimed its crown as Russia’s top premium foreign brand in 2025, propelled by an unstoppable gray market flowing through China and neutral nations.