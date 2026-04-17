General Lee’s Dodge Charger 2.0: from electric hum to Hellcat dreams

An electric muscle car feels like ordering a tofu steak at a Texas BBQ. The soul is missing. The last Dodge Charger (Daytona) has arrived as the world’s first electric muscle car, a title that carries the weight of a “original sin” for those of us who grew up breathing gasoline fumes.

The rumor mill, that relentless engine of hope, suggests Dodge might not be entirely ready to sign the death warrant of the eight-cylinder masterpiece. Word on the street is that the Hellcat, that 6.2-liter supercharged beast, could still find its way under the hood to challenge the Ford Mustang. We’re talking about a lineage that ranges from a “modest” 700 HP to the absolute lunacy of the Demon 170’s 1,025 horses. It’s the kind of power that doesn’t just move a car, it reshapes your internal organs.

In this dance of uncertainty, the digital world is doing Dodge’s job for them. A recent rendering by ildar_project has set the internet on fire by resurrecting the most iconic orange paint job in history: the General Lee. This virtual Charger demands attention with a ventilated hood, widebody fenders, and four round exhaust tips. Because, let’s face it, a General Lee with a charging port instead of a tailpipe feels like a glitch in the Matrix.

The designer swapped the Confederate flag for a Union Jack on a black roof, perhaps a nod to a more global rebellion, but the spirit remains. With a motorsport-style rear diffuser and a ducktail spoiler, this render is a loud cry for help. It’s a reminder that while the “battery babysitter” (the combustion engine in EREVs) might be the logical future, our hearts are still stuck in the 1969 Hazzard County woods.

Whether Dodge listens to this digital siren song or remains tethered to its electric cables is the ultimate cliffhanger. For now, we’re left with a beautiful, orange, 1,000-horsepower hallucination.