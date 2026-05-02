Full Self-Driving in Europe: the reality of Tesla’s HW4 migration

Remember when buying a Tesla felt like purchasing a ticket to a future where your car would magically get better while you slept? Elon Musk spent years insisting that every Model 3 and Model Y leaving the line was a “software update away” from full autonomy. It was a brilliant pitch. Until the hardware reality of 2026 decided to crash the party.

As Full Self-Driving (Supervised) finally makes its way onto European roads, it has brought along a rather expensive realization. If you’re driving a vehicle built between 2019 and 2023, your car’s “brain” is officially hitting a wall.

Tesla has now admitted that Hardware 3 (HW3) simply lacks the processing juice to handle the complexities of true autonomous driving. The solution is: “microfactories”. Instead of a simple over-the-air update, Tesla plans to build a network of miniature urban assembly points dedicated specifically to ripping out old computers and cameras and replacing them with Hardware 4 (HW4) components. It’s a logistical circus disguised as a high-tech service, and it proves that the “all cars have the hardware necessary” promise was, to put it politely, an optimistic stretch of the truth.

But don’t expect a free pass into this elite club. This hardware surgery is reserved exclusively for the “true believers”, those who coughed up €7,500 for the FSD package upfront. If you were holding out for a subscription or planned to buy the features later, you’re effectively stuck with a very fast, very sleek paperweight that will never quite learn to drive itself.

Technically, the system remains a marvel of ego and engineering. Tesla’s end-to-end neural network supposedly gulps down 500 years of driving data every single day, teaching the car how to navigate European intersections and dodge pedestrians without a single line of manual code. It’s fluid, it’s natural, and with Hardware 4 or the upcoming AI4+, it’s incredibly powerful.

Let’s not forget the “Supervised” part of the title. Despite the billions of miles and the “microfactory” brain transplants, you’re still the babysitter. You’re just paying €7,500 for the privilege of watching your car try to pass its driver’s test over and over again.