FSD, Tesla’s Cybertruck tried to fly off a Houston overpass

Full Self-Driving. The name was always a bold promise. In Houston, last August, it turned into a $1 million lawsuit. Justine Saint Amour bought a used Cybertruck in February 2025, complete with Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) package. On August 18, she was cruising Interstate 69 near Houston with FSD engaged, trusting the system to do what it says on the tin.

As the truck approached a Y-shaped overpass near the Eastex Park & Ride area, the vehicle faced a clear choice: follow the curve right, or go straight into a concrete guardrail with the highway below. It chose the guardrail. Saint Amour deactivated FSD and grabbed the wheel, but the collision was already happening.

She’s now suing Tesla for over $1 million in damages. The case, filed in Harris County District Court, isn’t just another Autopilot negligence claim. It’s a 16-count legal broadside that includes one unusually pointed accusation. Tesla was negligent in hiring and retaining Elon Musk as CEO, and in allowing him to influence product design decisions.

The lawsuit argues that Tesla engineers had internally pushed for lidar and radar integration, the same sensor stack used by competitors like Waymo, to improve the reliability of its driver assistance systems. Musk reportedly killed the idea, doubling down on a cameras-only approach. A visionary call, his supporters say. An “irresponsible design choice” made by “an aggressive and reckless salesman”, according to the lawsuit.

The filing also targets Tesla’s marketing, alleging that branding a system as “Full Self-Driving” when it apparently can’t navigate a standard highway fork qualifies as dangerously misleading. Add in the absence of an effective driver monitoring system and a questioned automatic emergency braking function, and the complaint paints a picture of a product sold on ambition rather than engineering reality.

This case lands just weeks after a federal judge upheld a landmark $243 million verdict against Tesla in a separate Autopilot-related incident. The pattern is becoming hard to ignore, even for Tesla’s most devoted disciples. The cameras-only bet may have been bold. Whether it was smart is increasingly a matter for the courts to decide.