From Stellantis CEO to vineyard hermit: the automotive industry ghosted Tavares

There is a “delicious” irony in watching Carlos Tavares, the man who elevated corporate cheese-paring to a high art, struggle to find a market for his own resume. Since December 2024, when the Stellantis board politely yet firmly escorted him to the exit, the Portuguese manager has occupied precisely zero relevant positions in the industry he spent decades aggressively redesigning.

Until the floor fell out, Tavares’s career read like a masterclass in clinical efficiency. At Renault, he climbed the ranks to Chief Operating Officer with calculated precision. Then came PSA. He inherited a group breathing institutional fumes and whipped it into shape with military discipline. Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel, every single brand was dragged, kicking and screaming, into profitability. Acquiring Opel from General Motors looked, to most contemporary observers, like a masterstroke of nerves and timing. Stellantis, the sprawling monolith born from the fusion with FCA, was supposed to be the ultimate monument to his infallible method.

Then, the clock ran out on the austerity machine. The narrative of the unstoppable turnaround artist disintegrated under the weight of real-world consequences. Plummeting sales, furious dealerships, strained supplier relationships, and toxic union standoffs. And then, of course, there was the PureTech engine disaster. Nothing says “peak efficiency” quite like a 1.2-liter wet-belt timing system quietly dissolving in oil, taking customer loyalty down with it.

His official ousting on December 1, 2024, was supposed to usher in a new chapter. Tavares initially teased a pivot to the aviation sector, promising to run an airline. It never cleared the runway. While whispers suggest a few polite inquiries were made, nothing ever materialized into an actual job offer.

Instead, Tavares now resides in Portugal, managing a farm, tending to a boutique Port wine vineyard, and writing a book to justify his legacy. When the media occasionally remembers his number, he acts as a freelance oracle, warning against Chinese EV dominance and critiquing European electrification policies. He has become a commentator. In the automotive world he helped build, the phone remains devastatingly silent.