From real sky to virtual views: BMW turns car roofs into panoramic displays

Ippolito Visconti Author Automotive
August 19, 2025
BMW is reshaping the very definition of the cabin, turning it into a mix of digital luxury and multi-sensory comfort.
bmw 7 series screen roof

When BMW unveiled the 7 Series with its massive 31-inch 8K screen for rear passengers, many enthusiasts couldn’t help but wonder: could a premium automaker really settle for something that felt like a real TV? Apparently, BMW had the same thought, because the German brand has now patented something even more outrageous. We’re talking about a curved display that would cover nearly the entire roof of the car.

bmw 7 series screen roof

The concept is futuristic and slightly mind-bending. Instead of traditional glass panoramic roofs, criticized for being heavy, unsafe, and “prone to overheating the cabin”, BMW proposes a digital ceiling that projects the outside sky using a roof-mounted camera. In other words, you wouldn’t actually see the sky, but rather a high-definition replica of it. And it doesn’t stop there.

On cloudy days, the screen could switch to alternative imagery: mountain landscapes, tropical beaches, or even soothing light patterns designed for chromotherapy sessions while the car is parked or charging. Think less “roof” and more “in-car spa experience”.

According to the patent, BMW is also experimenting with a windshield that bends along one or even two axes, allowing it to align perfectly with the digital roof. While that kind of tech isn’t commercially available yet, it could represent a radical step in automotive design. There’s also a dynamic twist. The display could sync prerecorded footage with the vehicle’s speed, creating the illusion of driving under whatever sky, or digital scene, you’ve selected.

bmw 7 series patent screen roof

Strangely, the patent makes no mention of using the roof-screen for traditional video streaming or entertainment apps. At least for now, the focus is on delivering a virtual view of the outside world. So, will we actually see a flagship 7 Series with a digital sky overhead, or will this remain a quirky lab experiment? It’s too early to tell.

BMW isn’t just building cars anymore. It’s reshaping the very definition of the cabin, turning it into a mix of digital luxury, multi-sensory comfort, and bold technological experimentation.

