From real sky to virtual views: BMW turns car roofs into panoramic displays

When BMW unveiled the 7 Series with its massive 31-inch 8K screen for rear passengers, many enthusiasts couldn’t help but wonder: could a premium automaker really settle for something that felt like a real TV? Apparently, BMW had the same thought, because the German brand has now patented something even more outrageous. We’re talking about a curved display that would cover nearly the entire roof of the car.

The concept is futuristic and slightly mind-bending. Instead of traditional glass panoramic roofs, criticized for being heavy, unsafe, and “prone to overheating the cabin”, BMW proposes a digital ceiling that projects the outside sky using a roof-mounted camera. In other words, you wouldn’t actually see the sky, but rather a high-definition replica of it. And it doesn’t stop there.

On cloudy days, the screen could switch to alternative imagery: mountain landscapes, tropical beaches, or even soothing light patterns designed for chromotherapy sessions while the car is parked or charging. Think less “roof” and more “in-car spa experience”.

According to the patent, BMW is also experimenting with a windshield that bends along one or even two axes, allowing it to align perfectly with the digital roof. While that kind of tech isn’t commercially available yet, it could represent a radical step in automotive design. There’s also a dynamic twist. The display could sync prerecorded footage with the vehicle’s speed, creating the illusion of driving under whatever sky, or digital scene, you’ve selected.

Strangely, the patent makes no mention of using the roof-screen for traditional video streaming or entertainment apps. At least for now, the focus is on delivering a virtual view of the outside world. So, will we actually see a flagship 7 Series with a digital sky overhead, or will this remain a quirky lab experiment? It’s too early to tell.

BMW isn’t just building cars anymore. It’s reshaping the very definition of the cabin, turning it into a mix of digital luxury, multi-sensory comfort, and bold technological experimentation.