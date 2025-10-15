France slams Stellantis CEO Filosa over “too many Italians in leadership roles”

There has long been talk of French influence within Stellantis, but now, according to French unions, the situation is reportedly reversing. The group’s new CEO, the Italian Antonio Filosa, is reportedly shifting the decision-making axis toward the former FCA, causing discontent among French ranks.

Union organizations complain of an excessive presence of Italian or non-French executives at the top of the group’s key divisions, fearing that the internal power center is shifting from Paris to Turin. Filosa, fully considered a “Marchionne Boy”, had already evoked the figure of the late manager in his inauguration speech, a gesture that did not go unnoticed in France.

Recent appointments have not helped calm spirits. Among the most discussed is that of Emanuele Cappellano as head of Stellantis‘ European division, while Jean-Philippe Imparato, until a few months ago CEO of Alfa Romeo, has now taken over leadership of Maserati. Another Italian, Francesco Ciancia, has been appointed Global Head of Manufacturing, while two prominent French figures, Arnaud Deboeuf and Philippe de Rovira, have left the company.

Today, after this reshuffle, Stellantis‘ management structure consists of nine ex-FCA out of fifteen top positions, four ex-PSA and two external managers who arrived after the merger. Among the representatives of the Fiat “old guard” are, in addition to Filosa, Cappellano, Ciancia, Zola, Joao Laranjo (CFO), Ralph Gilles (design), Scott Thiele (supply chain), Monica Genovese (purchasing) and Davide Mele (product planning).

On the French front remain Samir Cherfan, head of the Middle East, Gregoir Olivier, head of activities in China and Asia-Pacific, Xavier Chereau for human resources and Sebastien Jacque, quality manager. However, as French unions point out, “the most strategic roles are now in the hands of ex-Fiat/FCA,” a change that, according to them, “calls into question the balance achieved after the PSA-FCA merger” and risks marginalizing French know-how within the group.