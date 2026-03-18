Four motors, Tesla goes full “mad scientist” on the Cybertruck

Elon Musk doesn’t do subtle. So when Tesla confirmed that the Cybertruck‘s initial production run would feature a four-motor configuration, one per wheel, nobody in the room pretended to be surprised. This is, after all, the same man who named a software update “Plaid”.

But here’s the thing: behind the trademark showmanship, there’s a genuinely disruptive piece of engineering at work. Independent control of each wheel isn’t just a spec-sheet flex. It’s a fundamental rethink of how a vehicle manages traction, torque, and cornering. Tesla itself has framed the leap from dual-motor to four-motor control as analogous to the jump from single-motor all-wheel drive to a proper dual-motor setup. Faster response times, better efficiency, and a level of vehicle control that feels less like driving and more like conducting.

The internal combustion engine never got there. Fitting four independent power units into a traditional drivetrain would have been a packaging nightmare and a financial black hole. Electric motors, compact and relatively cheap, make it not only possible but practical. No differentials required. Each wheel simply spins at whatever speed the software dictates. In a tight corner, the outer wheels accelerate while the inner ones hang back. Physics, handled.

Take that logic further, and you arrive somewhere genuinely strange: wheels on opposite sides spinning in opposite directions. The result isn’t a skid. The Cybertruck, a vehicle roughly the size of a minor geological feature, could theoretically rotate almost on the spot. Anyone who’s ever abused an RC car on a parking lot knows exactly what this looks like.

Tesla is also expected to drop the single-motor and tri-motor variants entirely, consolidating around dual-motor and four-motor options. The four-motor version will be the flagship, and production is set to begin with that configuration first.

Beyond the powertrain, the Cybertruck arrives loaded: rear-wheel steering, Tesla’s next-generation AP4 Autopilot hardware, a panoramic windshield dramatic enough to deserve its own press release, and side mirrors that the owner can legally remove because, apparently, that was a priority.

Musk has promised a full production roadmap update at the next earnings call. Until then, the Cybertruck remains exactly what it’s always been.