Former Chrysler CEO slams Biden-Harris EV policies

Bob Nardelli, former Chrysler CEO, has strongly criticized the Biden-Harris administration’s position on electric vehicles. Currently, tension between the main political candidates is rising as elections approach, with Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump presenting contrasting energy policies.

Chrysler’s former CEO criticizes “deceptively correct” electric vehicle policies

The former Chrysler CEO expressed skepticism about the political administration’s claims: “I think the EV mandate, while they say that’s not the case, it’s just another deceptively correct comment coming out of this administration,” he stated during a recent appearance on “Cavuto: Coast to Coast.” The government plans to limit production and sales to only electric vehicles by 2035, a measure that effectively amounts to a mandate.

Fox News Digital recently highlighted Harris‘ strong commitment to the transition toward electric mobility. This path began during her Senate term when in 2019, she co-signed the Green New Deal proposed by Representative Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Markey. The proposal, which aimed for a complete transition to clean energy by 2040, failed to pass the Senate.

After Biden-Harris’s victory in 2020, Harris took a key role in environmental policies, particularly leading the Clean School Bus program. The administration also set a goal of reaching 50% electric car sales by 2030.

Nardelli argues that while a gradual evolution toward electric vehicles might be necessary, the current approach appears too radical. Analyzing the fleet of 296 million vehicles, he notes how the average age has increased from 10 to over 12 years: “Consumers are sending a clear message: they prefer keeping their current car rather than switching to electric. Traditional parts manufacturers are benefiting from this situation.”

The former CEO also highlights the problem of electric vehicles’ residual value, significantly lower compared to traditional models. “The high prices of new electric models and understandable consumer hesitation are critical factors,” he said. Nardelli also addresses the charging infrastructure issue, highlighting the practical difficulties of home charging: “A 110-volt home charging system requires about eight hours for a full charge and costs $7,000 for installation“.

Although Biden is not running again, Harris has specified that her potential campaign will follow an independent line. However, her program includes “developing industries of the future, creating quality unionized jobs in the electric vehicle and battery supply chain.” The debate on electric transition and the future of the automotive industry remains heated, with important implications for consumers and manufacturers.