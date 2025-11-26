Forget speed: Fiat 500 Hybrid is slow, but still charming

In a curious twist of fate, Fiat has performed a partial U-turn on its iconic 500 nameplate. The latest generation of the Fiat 500 was famously designed from the ground up to be a purely electric vehicle, known as the 500e. However, Fiat has now officially unveiled the 500 Hybrid, resurrecting the internal combustion engine and stuffing it back under the bonnet of the EV platform.

According to CEO Olivier Francois, the move is about offering “accessible electrification” and maintaining the car’s “social relevance”. This is marketing-speak for “we need a cheaper version that doesn’t rely solely on expensive batteries”.

The 500 Hybrid is powered by a minuscule 1.0-liter, three-cylinder mild-hybrid engine, paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. The output is a humble 65 HP and 68 lb-ft of torque. For anyone who enjoys traveling at speed, look away now. This minuscule powertrain propels the new city car from 0 to 100 km/h in a leisurely 16.2 seconds. Could be one of the slowest-accelerating new cars currently sold in Europe.

Its top speed is equally unhurried, reaching a marginally higher 154 km/h in the hatchback. However, given that this car is beloved in Europe for its nippy performance in urban environments, and not for setting Nürburgring records, the average customer is unlikely to care about its lack of freeway dominance. The 500 has always been about style, parking ease, and millions of units sold globally since 2007, not raw power.

Externally, the 500 Hybrid remains virtually identical to its 500e sibling. It’s available as both a hatchback and a convertible. It will be offered in three trim levels: the base Pop, the mid-range Icon, and the top-tier La Prima. Even the slower models are equipped well, featuring standard cruise control, keyless entry/start, and a digital instrument cluster. The premium La Prima trim adds niceties like a high-definition rear camera, integrated sat-nav, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Prices in Italy start around $21,920, though U.S. fans longing for this slow-but-stylish throwback will have to keep waiting. There are no official plans for an American launch.