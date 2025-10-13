Ford’s new rear airbag could save countless second-row passengers

When evaluating a car, whether out of curiosity or with a purchase in mind, attention almost always focuses on elements like power, fuel consumption, range, technological features or comfort. A more important aspect is taken for granted: safety. Airbags, for example, are now considered a guaranteed presence, so much so that we rarely ask how many there are and how they work.

Ford, however, continues to work on this aspect as well. As reported by Ford Authority, the American automaker has patented a new type of airbag designed for second-row passengers, with the goal of further improving protection in the event of a frontal impact. The patent was filed on July 2, 2024 and published on October 7, 2025 with number 12434658.

Ford thinks about improving onboard safety with new airbags

The described system features a large inflatable barrier that opens from the roof downward during an impact, preventing rear passengers from hitting the front seats or being thrown forward. This solution would also reduce the risk of injury for those sitting in front, often hit by the rebound of rear passengers in the event of a collision.

This is not the first time Ford has experimented with innovative safety ideas. In recent times, the Blue Oval company has also registered a patent for a retractable bumper designed to reduce the severity of impacts with pedestrians. However, as a company spokesperson clarifies, not all patented inventions reach production: “Filing a patent is an integral part of a robust innovation process. It serves to protect ideas and build a base of intellectual property that may be useful in the future. Patent applications should not be interpreted as a statement of our product plans. Every decision on the development and commercialization of new models or technologies will always be guided by the principle of putting the customer first.”

It remains to be seen whether this new technology will become reality, but the idea of an airbag designed specifically for rear passengers is undoubtedly interesting and could represent a new benchmark for onboard safety.