Ford’s new electric pickup takes shape as first details emerge

To deliver a $30,000 electric pickup, Ford rethought almost everything, from the body structure to the last centimeter of wiring. This design approach optimizes every detail to cut weight, improve aerodynamics and lower production costs. The logic stays simple and effective: a lighter vehicle needs a smaller battery, and the battery remains the most expensive component in an electric vehicle.

Ford targets $30k EV pickup with new platform, lighter structure and LFP battery

The most radical change affects the construction method. In the current Maverick, engineers assemble the front and rear chassis sections from 146 separate metal parts. In the new pickup, Ford reduces that number to just two by using high-pressure aluminum casting to create large structural components as single pieces. This solution cuts factory time and production costs. The battery also serves as a structural element, forms the floor and increases chassis rigidity. Ford uses prismatic lithium-iron-phosphate cells, which lower costs and avoid rare materials.

Engineers focused intensely on aerodynamics. Their simulations showed that raising the roof by only one millimeter would require a larger battery to offset extra drag. The roofline guides airflow over the bed, while the front channels turbulence toward the rear wheels to reduce resistance. This setup alone adds more than seven kilometers of range. Engineers also reduced mirror size by 20 percent to improve airflow.

Ford simplified the electrical architecture as well. The new pickup replaces the traditional 12-volt system with a 48-volt layout, which uses thinner and lighter cables to power lights, climate control and electronics. The total wiring length measures about 1.2 kilometers less than in the Mustang Mach-E, which significantly reduces weight and cost.

The onboard electronics use a zonal architecture. Instead of dozens of separate control units, a few centralized and more powerful modules manage entire vehicle sections. One main board handles both high- and low-voltage systems together with thermal management. Engineers positioned the electric motor low in the chassis to improve stability and increase cabin space.

This project shows a vehicle designed from the first sketch to cost less without sacrificing performance or range. If Ford delivers on the $30,000 target, the electric pickup market could change significantly. Ford plans to launch additional electric models based on the same platform.