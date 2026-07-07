Ford’s failed fix: 66,000 SUVs recalled again for acting like stealth weapons

Ford has accidentally turned more than 66,000 of its SUVs into ninja-style stealth vehicles. The Blue Oval is expanding a previous, entirely unsuccessful 2025 safety campaign because its initial attempt to remedy a faulty pedestrian alert system failed spectacularly. Now, over 70 warranty claims later, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has made it official: certain hybrid family haulers are silently stalking American streets without emitting the mandatory low-speed acoustic warnings designed to protect unsuspecting walkers.

The recall directly hits 18,242 units of the 2025-2027 Ford Explorer Hybrid and a whopping 48,141 units of the 2024-2027 Lincoln Nautilus Hybrid. The crowning irony here is that the glitch resides right inside the premium Phoenix sound system, an option buyers explicitly pay extra to enjoy. When these heavy cruisers creep along below 19 mph in pure electric mode, a software error within the digital signal processing module randomly decides to mute the external warning sound completely out of nowhere. Pedestrians get absolutely zero acoustic heads-up that a two-ton hybrid is approaching, which dramatically spikes the risk of a collision.

Because Ford’s initial 2025 recall was a total swing and a miss, frustrated owners who already wasted a perfectly good afternoon at the dealership last year now get the distinct privilege of doing it all over again.

Ford does not actually have a definitive cure for everyone yet. If you own a luxury Nautilus packed with the lavish 28-speaker setup, dealers will happily replace the DSP module and update the software for free. However, for any other non-DSP gremlins causing the eerie silence, Detroit’s finest are still actively investigating the root cause.

Anxious drivers can use their Vehicle Identification Numbers on the NHTSA database to check their status, or ring up customer service at 1-866-436-7332 quoting recall code 26S51. Ford will start mailing “we are working on it” interim notices between August 3 and August 7, 2026, followed by another letter whenever engineers actually solve the puzzle.