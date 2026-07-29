Ford’s 250-MPH mid-engine monster never reached showrooms

Whenever gearheads get into heated arguments over the undisputed royalty of American performance, the conversation usually devolves into a predictable shouting match of Mustang tire smoke and pushrod V8 mythology. Sure, the Ford GT usually shows up to save our collective dignity, reminding the world that Detroit can occasionally build a mid-engine weapon. But hidden deep within Ford’s historical vault rests the 1995 Ford GT90 concept.

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Revealed at the 1995 Detroit Auto Show, the GT90 was not some fragile fiberglass shell meant to sit quietly on carpeted display stands. It was an outright declaration of war against the McLaren F1, Ferrari F50, Bugatti EB110, and Jaguar XJ220. Draped in carbon fiber and aluminum, it pioneered Ford’s razor-sharp “New Edge” design language, looking less like a product of the mid-1990s and more like a stolen alien fighter jet.

Underneath those aggressive panels lay a masterpiece of corporate opportunism. Since Ford owned Jaguar at the time, engineers simply pillaged the chassis and manual transmission from the legendary XJ220.

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Ford took a pair of modular 4.6-liter V8 architectures, grafted two extra cylinders onto each bank, and birthed a 5.9-liter quad-turbocharged V12 unleashing an absurd 720 HP and 660 lb-ft of torque. Because Detroit engineering in the nineties was delightfully chaotic, Ford actually tested this quad-turbo monster inside a pristine Lincoln Town Car test mule.

On paper, the claims were staggering: 0 to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds and a top speed exceeding 250 mph. Naturally, Ford’s legal and engineering departments panicked. When automotive journalists were finally handed the keys, nervous engineers locked the wastegates wide open, crippling the turbochargers so nobody could unleash all 720 horses and inevitably fold the prototype around a tree.

Instead of being crushed like most million-dollar concept cars, this lost legend survived. Today, the operational GT90 resides far from Dearborn in the tiny town of Ames, Oklahoma, housed inside Brent Hajek’s Hajek Motorsports Museum.