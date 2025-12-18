Ford, the LG Energy Solution contract just went up in smoke

Ford has officially pulled the plug on its massive battery contract with LG Energy Solution (LGES). We are talking about a deal worth roughly 5.5 billion euros, or 9.6 trillion won if you’re counting in Seoul, that was supposed to power Ford’s electric ambitions. Instead, Ford decided to hit the “delete” button on its near-term EV roadmap, citing a massive shift in strategy that has left suppliers and enthusiasts alike wondering where the spark went.

In the United States, the carnage is widespread. The battery-electric F-150 Lightning is being shown the door, destined to be replaced by an Extended-Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) variant. Essentially Ford’s way of admitting that pure batteries might have been a bit too much, too soon. Even the mysterious “T3” pickup and several other commercial electric vehicles have been tossed into the scrap heap before they ever had a chance to exist.

But here’s where the plot thickens with a touch of irony. The contract Ford just nuked was signed as recently as October 2024. Talk about a short honeymoon. While Ford’s North American models were grabbing the headlines for their cancellations, this specific deal was actually meant to supply European light commercial vehicles.

These Polish-made batteries were intended for the next generation of the E-Transit, built through the Ford Otosan venture in Turkey and Romania. At the time, two massive contracts were inked: 34 GWh for 2026-2030 and a 75 GWh mountain of cells for 2027-2032.

So, what is Ford’s actual plan? Apparently, they are looking for new friends and cheaper platforms. In Europe, they are leaning on a new partnership with Renault to build cars in France and sticking with the Volkswagen-based Explorer and Capri. Back in the States, they’ve dissolved their joint venture with SK On and are putting all their chips on a “Universal EV Platform” for affordable cars. The catch? It won’t arrive until 2027. Until then, Ford has effectively canceled every new electric model on the schedule.