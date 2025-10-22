Ford recalls Explorer and Aviator: your trailer might be too “independent”

Ford is recalling a batch of its Explorer and Lincoln Aviator SUVs for one of the least glamorous reasons in automotive history: bolts. Specifically, the ones that hold the trailer hitch in place. Apparently, some bolts didn’t get the full tightening treatment on the assembly line, because who doesn’t love a little suspense at 70 mph?

The issue surfaced after three warranty claims hinted at under-torqued mounting bolts. The Chicago assembly plant launched an investigation on August 7, 2025, after safety teams flagged a pair of Explorers with potentially loose tow hitches. The concern is straightforward and terrifying: a trailer could, in theory, detach mid-drive. Ford has promised to notify affected owners and lessees by mail starting October 27, 2025. Dealers will inspect the bolts, tighten them to spec, or replace them entirely, because no one wants their camper making a solo appearance on the highway.

The recall covers 1,198 Ford Explorers and 166 Lincoln Aviators, all built between January 17, 2024, and September 4, 2025, for model years 2024 through 2026. The problem appears limited to North American production; Chinese-built units from the Changan Ford joint venture are unaffected.

The 2025 Ford Explorer, now entering its 2026 guise, remains Ford’s most popular SUV in the US, starting at $38,465. It offers five trims, from the entry-level Active to the fire-breathing ST with a 3.0-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 packing 400 HP. Meanwhile, its luxury twin, the Lincoln Aviator, swaps plug-in hybrid complexity for the same 3.0-liter EcoBoost, good for a brisk 0–60 mph in 5.6 seconds and a starting price of $56,910.

Both SUVs showcase Ford’s talent for building vehicles that balance comfort, capability, and technology, though apparently not always bolt tension. If you’re one of the lucky few on the recall list, rest easy: your Explorer or Aviator will be properly torqued with no issues.