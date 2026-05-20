Ford’s new hybrid crossovers add a dangerous twist to stationary driving

Ford is nothing if not ambitious, though breaking your own record for safety recalls isn’t exactly the kind of corporate milestone you brag about in the annual shareholder meeting. Yet, here we are in 2026, and Dearborn is aggressively defending its crown.

The latest contenders in the quality-control arena are the 2026 hybrid versions of the Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair. Both of these nameplates are already on death row, scheduled to be phased out by the end of this year to make room for Ford’s grand EV future. But before they can gracefully exit the stage, they’ve developed a sudden aversion to standing still.

According to federal safety documents, a limited plant trial run utilized a second-generation Integrated Park Module (IPM) that suffers from manufacturing and material friction variations. The pawl binds against the slider component. When you select “Park”, the Electronic Park Brake might just decide to ignore your command entirely, turning a routine parking job into an involuntary game of runaway crossover.

The glitch affects 208 hybrid units, specifically 5 Lincoln Corsairs and 203 Ford Escapes. Owners should keep a sharp eye on their dashboard. If the “P” light fails to illuminate, or if the instrument cluster treats you to a wrench icon and a shift system fault message, your vehicle is likely looking for a quick getaway. NHTSA recall “26V301” is the official ticket for this lottery, and Ford will attempt to patch the issue via a remote software update.

This rollaway hazard is just the latest entry in a crowded 2026 ledger. In the last two months alone, Ford has issued recalls for loose seat bolts on 180,000 Broncos and Rangers, faulty wipers on over 400,000 trucks, and Bronco hardtop panels that dreamed of becoming flying saucers.

While CEO Jim Farley continues to preach the gospel of improved quality metrics, the factory floor seems to be operating on a different wavelength. It turns out that building an untouchable legacy in Detroit means making sure your cars don’t leave without you.