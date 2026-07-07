Ford Mustang Mach-E recall: 2021-2023 models could suddenly lose power

Ford has officially flagged a glaring safety hazard threatening model years 2021 through 2023 Mustang Mach-E. It turns out that bending fatigue is causing the rear differential pinion shaft to snap entirely. When this little piece of engineering decides to quit, drivers are treated to an immediate loss of propulsion, paired with a delightful rollaway risk if they shift into Park without pulling the emergency brake.

The root cause is still officially “under investigation”, but the corporate paper trail points directly to part number LJ9P-7P500-A, supplied by BorgWarner’s Mexican subsidiary. The defective components trace back to Ford’s historic Cuautitlan Assembly plant in Mexico, manufactured between May 3, 2020, and December 15, 2023.

Cuautitlan has come a long way since its 1964 opening; it used to assemble rugged pickups and the economical Fiesta before undergoing a massive 2020 EV retooling. Today, the complex exclusively churns out the Mustang Mach-E, boasting a highly automated lithium-ion battery sub-plant. Yet, despite being built on a platform derived from the mainstream C2 architecture shared with the Escape and Bronco Sport, this high-tech pony car is currently struggling with basic metallurgy.

Ford kicked off this corporate soul-searching mission back in March 2026 after a European 2023 model suffered a rear differential failure on the field. Fast forward to today, and Dearborn’s accounting department is staring at 62 warranty claims, 14 GCQIS reports, 4 GCCT reports, and two European safety alerts. No accidents or injuries have been reported yet, which is a stroke of pure luck Detroit’s number-two automaker should probably celebrate.

The remedy is entirely free, with dealers slated to inspect and install a substantially more robust differential pinion shaft. While anxious owners and lessees will receive an interim warning via priority mail by July 17, 2026, the actual corrective interventions won’t even begin until late December, specifically between December 28 and December 31, 2026.

Even the NHTSA is waiting until December to publish the specific affected VINs, which all kick off with the 3FM prefix. In the meantime, Ford is actively marketing the 2026 Mustang Mach-E in the U.S. with a starting MSRP of $37,795 before taxes. Customers can choose between the entry-level Select and Premium trims, or opt for the performance-oriented GT and off-road-adjacent Rally trims.