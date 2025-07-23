Ford Mustang Mach-E hits 250,000 miles in 3 years, it still has over 90% battery health

For those still doubting the long-term durability of electric vehicles, here’s a real-world example that might just change your mind. David Blenkle’s Ford Mustang Mach-E has racked up more than 250,000 miles in just three years, and the battery still retains over 90% of its original capacity. That’s not just impressive, it’s game-changing.

Blenkle bought his Mach-E in 2022 to use for ride-hailing, drawn by the typical EV perks: predictable energy costs, low maintenance needs, strong driving range, and a low total cost of ownership. Fast-forward three years, and it’s clear this EV has exceeded even his highest expectations.

Thanks to his high daily mileage, roughly 230 miles a day, every day, Blenkle has become an unofficial EV ambassador. “The biggest misconception I run into is about battery life and range,” he says. “Then I show them my odometer.” His results were verified by Matthew Gabrielli, Chief Product Engineer for the Mustang Mach-E, who says Blenkle’s use case is a powerful testament to the longevity and reliability of modern EVs.

Most of Blenkle’s charging happens at home, using a Ford Level 2 home charger set to run during off-peak hours. On longer days, he might top off at a DC fast charger, but home charging handles the bulk of the load. Using ComEd’s EV savings calculator, we compared his Mach-E to a similar AWD gas-powered Ford Escape and found he’s saved over $8,700 in fuel costs, and likely even more thanks to his smart overnight charging habits.

When it comes to maintenance, the numbers don’t lie about this incredible Mach-E. Blenkle sticks to the standard Ford service plan: routine tire rotations, multi-point inspections, and cabin air filter replacements at his local dealership. Even more impressive? He’s still on the original brake pads, thanks to the regenerative braking system that significantly reduces wear.