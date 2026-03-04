Ford hired a Tesla engineer and built something wild

Ford has spent years throwing electric vehicles at the wall to see what sticks. The Mustang Mach-E, the Explorer and Capri built on Volkswagen’s platform, the Puma Gen-E recycled from an ICE model, and the F-150 Lightning. Each a different bet, none quite hitting the jackpot in terms of real sales volume. So in 2022, the Blue Oval did something unusual for a legacy automaker: it admitted it needed to start over.

Alan Clarke, freshly off twelve years in Tesla’s engineering ranks, handed a small team and a California studio with one mandate, democratize the electric car the way the Model T democratized the automobile. No pressure.

The result is the UEV, Universal Electric Vehicle, a modular platform Ford claims delivers an unbeatable cost-to-performance ratio. The first vehicle to roll off this architecture will be a pickup truck smaller than the F-150. Potentially positioned in Europe as an electric alternative to the Ranger, though Ford is keeping that card close to its chest for now.

The technical foundation reads like a greatest-hits compilation of what every ambitious EV startup has been doing for years. Classic skateboard chassis with the battery pack under the floor, LFP chemistry chosen for cost over energy density, and a cell-to-structure integration borrowed straight from Chinese manufacturers. Ford calls it innovation. The Chinese called it a normal day.

Then there’s unicasting, Ford’s take on Tesla’s gigacasting process, which stamps the entire front and rear body sections from single aluminum pieces. Toyota and Volvo are doing the same. It cuts complexity, weight, and production time, while simultaneously giving repair shops an existential crisis.

The assembly process itself gets reinvented with three parallel lines. Ford says this slashes production time significantly. It also means a deep restructuring of its plants, backed by a $5 billion investment split between Louisville, Kentucky and Marshall, Michigan.

The design sketch Ford released shows something genuinely different from the brick-on-wheels school of American pickup aesthetics. A steeply raked windshield flows into a curved roofline with a rear spoiler. Aerodynamics over machismo, for once. Up front, slim vertical taillights run along the fender-bumper junction, and the Ford oval badge ditches its traditional surround. Small detail, but noted.

The numbers Ford is promising are aggressive. Seventy-five percent fewer total components than a conventional pickup, 20% fewer on the platform alone, two-thirds fewer welds, and 1.3 kilometers less wiring than a Mustang Mach-E. Interior space reportedly beats a Toyota RAV4, 0-60 mph comes in at 5.6 seconds matching a 315-hp Mustang EcoBoost, and the starting price lands around $30,000. Big promises.