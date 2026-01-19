Ford Focus RS: what happens when you graft a Mustang onto a hatchback

Ford has decided to pull the plug literally on the F-150 Lightning. After a mere three-year run, the electric truck is heading to an early retirement. It seems the Blue Oval has realized that pouring billions into massive, wallet-draining battery electric vehicles is a fantastic way to empty corporate coffers.

Moving forward, the buzzword in North America is EREV (Extended Range Electric Vehicle). The next generation of trucks will feature a combustion engine acting as a “babysitter” for the battery, while pure EVs will be relegated to a new, supposedly cheaper, dedicated platform.

Across the pond in Europe, after hosting somber funerals for icons like the Fiesta and Focus, Ford is reportedly preparing an industrial seance. Through a partnership with Renault, legendary nameplates could be resurrected using the architectures of the new Twingo, Renault 5, and Renault 4 E-Tech. However, this news has purists breaking out in a cold sweat.

But where corporate strategy fails to inspire, the world of CGI dreams picks up the slack. Digital creator Digimods DESIGN has decided to ignore reality entirely, gifting us a 2027 Ford Focus RS born from an improbable transplant with the Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC. Imagine grafting the aggressive face of the Dark Horse—complete with its hungry air intakes and vented hood—onto the five-door body of a third-gen Focus.

In this pixel-powered parallel universe, the RS screams to life with the 5.2-liter supercharged V8 from the Mustang GTD and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Adorned with track wheels, teal brake calipers, and arrow-shaped LED taillights, it’s an aerodynamically optimized pipe dream that smells like burnt rubber and utopia.

While Ford would never actually build this Frankenstein masterpiece in the real world, preferring the pragmatism of a Renault platform, dreaming of a Focus with a Shelby’s heart is free. Unlike a Lightning.